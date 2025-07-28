Russia's largest airline hit by cyberattack, over 60 flights canceled

Russia 's largest airline, Aeroflot, has canceled more than 60 flights after a major cyberattack. The attack was claimed by a pro-Ukrainian hacker group called Silent Crow. They said they carried out the operation in collaboration with Belarusian hackers, citing Russia's actions in Ukraine as the reason. The incident prompted Russian prosecutors to confirm that the airline's issues were due to hacking and launch a criminal investigation into the matter.

System breach Hackers claim to have accessed Aeroflot's critical systems In a Telegram post, Silent Crow claimed to have gained access to Aeroflot's critical systems and terabytes of internal data. The group said it "destroyed" the airline's systems that it had access to. Screenshots shared by the hackers allegedly show access to several Aeroflot systems, including its internal active directory of users.

Operational impact Website shows error message The cyberattack has also affected Aeroflot's website, which is currently showing an error message saying it has been "temporarily restricted." Footage from a Russian airport showed departure screens displaying canceled flights across the board. Russian prosecutors have confirmed that over 60 flights have been canceled due to this incident.

Security concerns Kremlin expresses concern The Kremlin has expressed concern over the hacker threat, calling it "quite alarming." Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said that this is a danger that continues to exist for all major companies providing services to the public. He also added that they would clarify this information and await appropriate clarifications on the matter.