This Alibaba-backed company is launching AI model to rival OpenAI

Zhipu's move is seen as a way to drive adoption and shape global AI standards, especially amid the expansion of Western competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic . Along with Moonshot and StepFun, Zhipu is among the Chinese tech firms pushing this open-source movement forward.

Financial strategy

Zhipu re-evaluating its IPO strategy

Along with its AI developments, Zhipu is also re-evaluating its listing strategy. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the company is considering moving its planned initial public offering (IPO) from mainland China to Hong Kong. The move might raise up to $300 million and is said to be in collaboration with financial advisers. Zhipu's investors include Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.