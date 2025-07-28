Huawei reclaims title of China's top smartphone brand

Apple also showed a positive trend in the Chinese market, shipping 10.1 million smartphones during the June quarter. This marks a 4% year-on-year growth and is Apple's first growth in China since Q4 2023. Despite facing stiff competition from local brands like Huawei and Xiaomi , Apple has managed to maintain its foothold in this crucial market.

Business recovery

Huawei's comeback

Huawei's smartphone business has made a strong comeback after being hit by US sanctions. The company has aggressively launched a range of smartphones over the last year and is now rolling out HarmonyOS 5, its proprietary operating system, on different devices. This move is expected to boost its independent ecosystem's user base while increasing demands for system compatibility and user experience, said Lucas Zhong from Canalys.