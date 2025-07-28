Huawei reclaims title of China's top smartphone brand
What's the story
Huawei has reclaimed its position as the number one smartphone brand in China with an 18% market share, according to data from market research firm Canalys. The company shipped 12.2 million smartphones during the second quarter of this year, a 15% increase year-on-year. This is Huawei's first time at the top since Q1 2024.
Market performance
Apple also showed a positive trend in the Chinese market
Apple also showed a positive trend in the Chinese market, shipping 10.1 million smartphones during the June quarter. This marks a 4% year-on-year growth and is Apple's first growth in China since Q4 2023. Despite facing stiff competition from local brands like Huawei and Xiaomi, Apple has managed to maintain its foothold in this crucial market.
Business recovery
Huawei's comeback
Huawei's smartphone business has made a strong comeback after being hit by US sanctions. The company has aggressively launched a range of smartphones over the last year and is now rolling out HarmonyOS 5, its proprietary operating system, on different devices. This move is expected to boost its independent ecosystem's user base while increasing demands for system compatibility and user experience, said Lucas Zhong from Canalys.