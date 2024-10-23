Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung is set to launch a tri-fold smartphone next year, a move seen as a response to Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Edition.

Samsung is set to launch a tri-fold smartphone next year, a move seen as a response to Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Edition.

The company's decision to venture into triple-folding devices could potentially revolutionize the foldable smartphone market and help Samsung maintain its competitive edge.

Samsung launching tri-fold smartphone next year to take on Huawei

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:40 pm Oct 23, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Samsung is working on a tri-fold smartphone, which will be unveiled in early 2025. The move comes as the South Korean tech giant faces stiff competition from Huawei and other rivals in the foldable space. The announcement comes on the heels of weaker-than-anticipated sales of Samsung's newest foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, leading to a 10% year-on-year decline in OLED display orders.

Strategic move

A response to market challenges

The tri-fold smartphone concept isn't new territory for Samsung. Back in March 2023, rumors indicated that the company could skip the launch of Galaxy S23 FE to make way for a triple-folding smartphone. While that didn't happen at the time and the S23 FE was launched in October 2023, Samsung has continued to push the envelope with innovative foldable designs.

Market competition

Samsung's tri-fold phone to compete with Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate

Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone appears to be a direct response to Huawei's recent launch of the Mate XT Ultimate Edition in China, which is priced at CNY 19,999 (approximately ₹2.36 lakh). With other tech giants like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Honor are also rumored to be working on tri-fold devices, Samsung's latest release will be critical for keeping its edge in this fast-evolving segment.

Product development

A potential game-changer

Reports suggest that Samsung Display's partners have already developed and produced components for the tri-fold device. Now, the final decision to launch lies with the head of Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division. If it works, this innovative device could not only revive consumer interest in foldable smartphones but also give Samsung a major edge in its battle for innovation.