Samsung launching tri-fold smartphone next year to take on Huawei
Samsung is working on a tri-fold smartphone, which will be unveiled in early 2025. The move comes as the South Korean tech giant faces stiff competition from Huawei and other rivals in the foldable space. The announcement comes on the heels of weaker-than-anticipated sales of Samsung's newest foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, leading to a 10% year-on-year decline in OLED display orders.
A response to market challenges
The tri-fold smartphone concept isn't new territory for Samsung. Back in March 2023, rumors indicated that the company could skip the launch of Galaxy S23 FE to make way for a triple-folding smartphone. While that didn't happen at the time and the S23 FE was launched in October 2023, Samsung has continued to push the envelope with innovative foldable designs.
Samsung's tri-fold phone to compete with Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate
Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone appears to be a direct response to Huawei's recent launch of the Mate XT Ultimate Edition in China, which is priced at CNY 19,999 (approximately ₹2.36 lakh). With other tech giants like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Honor are also rumored to be working on tri-fold devices, Samsung's latest release will be critical for keeping its edge in this fast-evolving segment.
A potential game-changer
Reports suggest that Samsung Display's partners have already developed and produced components for the tri-fold device. Now, the final decision to launch lies with the head of Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division. If it works, this innovative device could not only revive consumer interest in foldable smartphones but also give Samsung a major edge in its battle for innovation.