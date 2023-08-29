Huawei launches Mate 60 Pro as world's first satellite-calling smartphone

Technology

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

Mate 60 Pro uses China's Tiantong-1 satellite system for its satellite calling feature (Photo credit: Huawei)

Huawei has discreetly introduced the Mate 60 Pro smartphone in China. It is touted as the world's first smartphone to support satellite calling, allowing users to dial/receive calls, in addition to accessing data services and two-way SMS communication, even in remote areas without traditional cellular coverage. The device comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. Huawei has only listed the pricing for the mid-variant, which costs CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 79,400). The phone comes in four, dual-tone color options.

Take a look at the device's display, camera module

Mate 60 Pro has a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ OLED LTPO display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It includes Huawei's second-generation Kunlun glass protection and IP68 rating. In terms of camera arrangement, it features a 50MP (OIS) primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP (OIS) telephoto camera supporting 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Up front, it offers triple punch-holes that nest a 13MP camera, and sensors/lasers for 3D face mapping. The phone's XMAGE camera system offers various shooting modes.

The handset offers impressive performance and advanced AI features

The chipset details of the Mate 60 Pro are unclear at the moment. However, it draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 88W wired, 50W wireless charging, and segment-leading 20W reverse wireless charging. Running on Huawei's HarmonyOS 4.0 OS, the device offers advanced software features like 3D face recognition, AI-based camera intelligence, and state-of-the-art photo processing. Additional features include AI remote, wireless payments, Always-on-display, and Huawei's Pangu 3.0 AI model, which enhances the overall system's intelligence and interactivity.

