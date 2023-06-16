Technology

Realme 11 Pro now available in India: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey June 16, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

The Realme 11 Pro gets a 360Hz touch response rate, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

The Realme 11 Pro is now up for grabs in the Indian market. As for the highlights, the device gets a 120Hz AMOLED curved display, an optically stabilized 100MP main camera, a Dimensity 7050 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. Starting at Rs. 23,999, the phone appears to be a solid pick. But should you consider it? Let's find out.

The display supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming

The Realme 11 Pro sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 950-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The Sunrise Beige variant measures 8.7mm in thickness and weighs 191g. The Astral Black trim is 8.2mm thick and tips the scales at 185g.

It features a 16MP selfie camera

At the back, the Realme 11 Pro is equipped with a 100MP (f/1.75, OIS) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, along with an LED flash. For selfies, 16MP (f/2.45) camera is on the front. The device can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

A Dimensity 7050 processor is at the helm

The Realme 11 Pro is backed by Dimensity 7050 chipset, mated with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boots Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 baked on top. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W Type-C fast-charging. Connectivity duties on the 5G phone are handled by dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS.

Price and availability

The Realme 11 Pro is now available for purchase via Realme's official website and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. Customers can avail Rs. 1,500 off via eligible bank cards.

Should you buy the Realme 11 Pro?

The Realme 11 Pro will be a worthy upgrade for anyone planning to replace their old mid-tier Android smartphone. The device has an elegant design, a capable primary camera, a power-efficient chipset, and a long-lasting battery. But if you can stretch your budget a bit, consider the Realme 11 Pro+ which is also available now.