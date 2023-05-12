Technology

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra: Check renders, leaked specifications and more

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2023, 05:34 pm 3 min read

Along with the RAZR 40 Ultra, Motorola may launch also launch a slightly toned-down flip phone

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its latest flip-style flagship foldable, the RAZR 40 Ultra. As per the rumors, the launch is a few weeks away. However, the leaks have already revealed the complete details related to the device's design aesthetics and hardware. In the latest development, we have a fresh batch of renders showcasing the foldable in its full glory.

Why does this story matter?

Evan Blass, who is one of the most prolific leakers, has shared the press renders of the RAZR 40 Ultra, giving us the most detailed glimpse at the yet-to-be-released handset.

Going by the images, the handset's design looks futuristic and striking.

It is tipped to debut in June, and will take on the Find N2 Flip and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5.

The phone will detect when the hinge is half-opened

The RAZR 40 Ultra will have a clamshell-style folding mechanism, with half-opened hinge detection, allowing it to offer Samsung's Flex mode-like features. It will house a top-centered punch-hole selfie camera on the inside. The outer cameras will be surrounded by the cover screen itself, making it the most exciting design to witness on any flip phone so far.

Rumor mill hints at a 144Hz AMOLED main display

The RAZR 40 Ultra is said to be offered in three colorways

The RAZR 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.7-inch (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED main screen with HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Some leaks are pointing toward 144Hz capability. It may offer a 3.5-inch (1066x1056 pixels) square-shaped secondary display that will support a number of customization options. Users will be able to change the layout, fonts, colors, and icon shape, among other things.

It is rumored to have a 50MP main snapper

The RAZR 40 Ultra is expected to feature a 12MP Sony IMX563 main sensor and a 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336 ultra-wide lens. On the inside, it could get a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 selfie shooter. There are rumors of a 50MP primary sensor as well.

The handset could offer up to 512GB of storage

The RAZR 40 Ultra will be backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The device will boot Android 13 with Motorola's custom My UX skin on top. Under the hood, it could house a 3,640mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The 5G phone will provide Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2/5.3, and Type-C.

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra: Price and availability

The launch of the RAZR 40 Ultra might be around the corner, as more leaks have begun to surface. It may arrive in dual-SIMs and nano-SIM+eSIM variants. In India, it may start at around Rs. 90,000.