Infinix Note 12i launching in India on January 25

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 21, 2023, 06:06 pm 2 min read

The Note 12i is equipped with DTS-powered dual speakers

Infinix has announced the launch date for the Note 12i in India. The handset will be introduced on January 25 via Flipkart, which has now activated the microsite for the offering, revealing all key details. As for highlights, the device will offer an AMOLED screen, 50MP main camera, up to 512GB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Infinix has shifted its focus back to the budget segment in India, after announcing the upper mid-range phone, ZERO Ultra 5G.

Following the launch in the global markets in September 2022, the brand is now bringing the Note 12i to India.

We may also witness the launch of two more products from the brand, probably the ZERO 5G 2023 and ZEROBOOK Ultra (laptop) soon.

The handset flaunts an AMOLED screen

The Note 12i sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a glossy, dual-tone finish and a rectangular camera bump. The device packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 188g.

It gets a 50MP main rear camera

The Note 12i offers a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50MP (f/1.6) primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA lens, along with quad-LED flash. On the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera.

The device supports 33W fast-charging

The Note 12i is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The Indian variant of the handset will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will also support 3GB of expandable memory. The device boots Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Infinix Note 12i: Pricing and availability

Infinix will announce the pricing for the Note 12i in India on January 25. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart in at least two color options. Upon launch, it will go against the likes of the recently introduced Realme 10.