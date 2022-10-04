Technology

Redmi Pad launched in India at Rs. 13,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 04, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

The Redmi Pad measures 7.1mm in thickness and weighs 465g

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Pad as the latest tablet under the Redmi branding in India. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 90Hz 10-bit LCD screen, 8MP front and rear cameras, quad speakers, and an 8,000mAh battery. It will be up for grabs via the brand's official website from October 5, starting at Rs. 12,999 for its 3GB/64GB configuration.

While India's mid-range and premium tablet markets are led by Samsung and Apple, brands like Xiaomi are pushing to strengthen their presence in the budget segment.

With its aggressive pricing, the Redmi Pad will rival tablets from Realme, Motorola, and Nokia.

The tablet will attract both gamers and entertainment seekers, with its high refresh rate display, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, and capable chipset.

Design and display The tablet offers a 90Hz screen

The Redmi Pad sports a conventional rectangular design with rounded corners, symmetrical bezels, and a top-centered front camera (when held horizontally). The tablet boasts a 10.61-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) 10-bit LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, and a 70% NTSC color gamut. It is offered in Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green shades.

Information It is equipped with 8MP front and rear cameras

The Redmi Pad comes with a single 8MP rear camera with autofocus support. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera having a 105-degree field-of-view.

Internals The device draws fuel from an 8,000mAh battery

The Redmi Pad is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with up to 4GB RAM of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The tablet boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 for Pad. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port. It packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Information Redmi Pad: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Pad will be available for purchase starting tomorrow i.e. October 5 from 10am onward, via Mi's official e-store. It bears a price tag of Rs. 12,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999 for its 3GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively.