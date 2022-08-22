Vivo Y22s launched with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 50MP main camera
Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset dubbed Y22s in Vietnam. The device is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant and is offered in two colorways. The phone is expected to be introduced in other markets as well. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- Vivo has been focusing on its Y-series a lot recently. The company has been launching several Y-series smartphones across the world.
- If the launch of Y22s in Vietnam is anything to go by, this trend is not going to fade anytime soon.
- Vietnam may soon see the debut of Vivo Y16 as well, as its specifications were leaked alongside Y22s a few days ago.
The Vivo Y22s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera bump. The handset bears a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, and 530-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Starlit Blue and Summer Cyan color options.
The Viv Y22s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Vivo Y22s is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It has Multi-Turbo 5.5, an algorithm that optimizes energy consumption. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 4G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo Y22s carries a price-tag of VND 59,90,000 (around Rs. 20,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase in Vietnam via Vivo online store, Shopee, and Lazada.