Vivo Y22s launched with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 50MP main camera

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 22, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Vivo Y22s supports 8GB of virtual RAM expansion (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset dubbed Y22s in Vietnam. The device is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant and is offered in two colorways. The phone is expected to be introduced in other markets as well. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo has been focusing on its Y-series a lot recently. The company has been launching several Y-series smartphones across the world.

If the launch of Y22s in Vietnam is anything to go by, this trend is not going to fade anytime soon.

Vietnam may soon see the debut of Vivo Y16 as well, as its specifications were leaked alongside Y22s a few days ago.

Design and display The smartphone has a 90Hz LCD display

The Vivo Y22s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera bump. The handset bears a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, and 530-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Starlit Blue and Summer Cyan color options.

Information The device flaunts a 50MP main camera

The Viv Y22s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset boots Funtouch OS 12

The Vivo Y22s is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It has Multi-Turbo 5.5, an algorithm that optimizes energy consumption. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 4G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y22s: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y22s carries a price-tag of VND 59,90,000 (around Rs. 20,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase in Vietnam via Vivo online store, Shopee, and Lazada.