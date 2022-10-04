Technology

Alain Aspect, John Clauser, Anton Zeilinger win Physics Nobel Prize

Alain Aspect, John Clauser, Anton Zeilinger win Physics Nobel Prize

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 04, 2022, 03:55 pm 1 min read

The awardees will receive a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary prize (Photo credit: Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences)

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger have jointly won the Nobel Prize for Physics this year. They have received the prestigious award for their work on quantum mechanics. The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Last year, the award was won by Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi.

Aspect, Clauser, and Zeilinger won the Nobel Prize "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science." They developed experimental tools that are capable of manipulating and managing quantum states and their different layers of properties. Clauser built an apparatus that emitted two photons at a time, Aspect closed an important loophole, and Zeilinger demonstrated quantum teleportation.