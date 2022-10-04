Technology

How to watch partial solar eclipse on October 25

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 04, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

A partial solar eclipse will take place on October 25. The event would occur between 5am and 9am EDT (2:30pm to 6:30pm IST). People in the northern hemisphere from Asia, Africa, Europe and Guernsey in the United Kingdom will be able to witness the eclipse. However, it will not be visible from the US. A partial eclipse will be visible from India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Eclipses are amazing to watch, but what makes them special?

Well, during a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth and casts its shadow on our planet.

This episode, however, is never visible throughout the globe since the Moon is smaller in size than the Earth and its shadow will not cover the whole of the planet.

Visibility Who will be able to witness the upcoming solar eclipse?

On October 25 (5am-9am EDT), 82% of the sun will be obscured, marking the point of central eclipse in the northern pole. In Russia, about 80% of the sun will be eclipsed. This percentage falls to 70% in China, 63% in Norway, and 62% in Finland. A partial eclipse (roughly 30%) will be visible from parts of India at around 5:41pm.

Fact What makes it a partial eclipse?

According to scientists, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth will not be ideally aligned on October 25. The Moon would not be at an appropriate distance from the Earth and hence can only partially shield the Sun. In such a case, the Sun will appear to have a crescent shape. Alternatively, in complete solar eclipses, the sun gets completely blocked.

Precautions How to watch the partial eclipse?

It is never recommended to directly observe the Sun with your unprotected eye, through telescopes or via binoculars. Conventional sunglasses do not offer adequate protection either. Instead, one must use binoculars, cameras and telescopes which have certified solar filters. Eclipse glasses and welder's goggles (rated 14 or higher) are the other safe options. The age-old method of a pinhole projector can also be employed.