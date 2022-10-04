Technology

Reliance JioBook goes official with Rs. 19,500 price-tag: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 04, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

The JioBook laptop comes with 4G SIM

Reliance Jio has silently introduced its first-ever laptop in India, called the JioBook. Its key highlights include an 11.6-inch high-resolution screen, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 32GB of onboard storage, and up to 8 hours of battery backup. The laptop is priced at Rs. 19,500. Currently, it is available for government department employees via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). A public launch is expected around Diwali.

Reports about the development of Jio's budget-friendly laptop first surfaced in early 2021. And now, it has gone official on the government marketplace.

The brand is aiming for "hundreds of thousands" shipments by March 2023.

The JioBook will aim to satisfy the needs of price-conscious buyers with its affordable price tag, Qualcomm's ARM-based chipset, and Microsoft's software.

The laptop is equipped with an HD webcam

The JioBook laptop bears a conventional design, a plastic body, a backlit keyboard, and an HD webcam. It packs an 11.6-inch HD (768x1366 pixels) TN display (a common form of LCD). The laptop houses a dual-speaker setup along with dual microphones and a two-in-one audio post for the headset. It is listed in a single Blue colorway.

It packs 32GB of internal storage

The JioBook laptop is fueled by a Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with Adreno 610GPU, 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. The device boots JioOS and gets up to eight hours of battery backup. Connectivity options include a 4G SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 slot, an HDMI port, and a micro-SD card slot.

JioBook: Pricing and availability

The JioBook bears a price tag of Rs. 19,500. At the moment, it is available only to government department employees, through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Reliance Jio is expected to launch it for public around Diwali.