OnePlus working on 4K TV for India; launch soon

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 21, 2023, 03:43 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Q2 Pro will be available in different screen sizes (Representative image)

OnePlus is working on a new smart TV for the Indian market, according to 91mobiles, citing source Ishan Agarwal. According to the report, the brand's upcoming product will be named OnePlus Q2 Pro. It'll include up to 65-inch screen sizes with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The launch date for the television is unknown. However, it may arrive alongside the OnePlus 11.

Why does this story matter?

India's smart TV market is witnessing rapid YoY growth. With a sharp increase in the demand for 4K televisions, brands like OnePlus and Realme are also trying to attract a portion of buyers.

OnePlus' upcoming Q2 Pro will succeed the Q1 Pro, which was launched four years ago.

It is expected to get a high-resolution screen, impressive speakers, and decent RAM and storage configuration.

The smart TV will boast a 120Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus Q2 Pro will likely sport a conventional design with thin bezels. It will be equipped with a 70W speaker setup featuring Dolby Audio. The television will be available in different screen sizes, with up to 65-inch 4K QLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The display should support HDR10/HDR10+ certification, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and MEMC technology, which are usual requirements.

It should include multiple I/O ports

The OnePlus Q2 Pro should be equipped with multiple ports for I/O. It may get two/three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet slot, and more. On the wireless connectivity end, the television should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The device will offer 32GB of internal storage

The information regarding the OnePlus Q2 Pro's processor is scarce at the moment. However, it will house 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The television will run OnePlus' custom Android skin for Oxygen Play, which is an aggregator for streaming content from different OTT apps like Prime Video, Zee5, and Sony Liv. It may get built-in Google Assistant for hands-free accessibility.

OnePlus Q2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OnePlus Q2 Pro are unclear as of now. However, the television may be announced in India alongside the upcoming OnePlus 11 on February 7, with release at a later date.