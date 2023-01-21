Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro gets much cheaper on Amazon: Check offers

Jan 21, 2023

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is upgradeable to Android 13 OS (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship rival to competing products in the Indian market. From display and camera performance to the processor and battery, the device checks all the boxes of a top-tier smartphone. Notably, it is now available with massive discounts and bank/exchange offers via Amazon. If you own a mid-range phone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be a worthy upgrade.

Xiaomi 12 Pro was unveiled back in April 2022, to take on the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+ models.

The phone comes with a high-resolution AMOLED screen with Corning's protection, top-tier cameras, a flagship Qualcomm processor, and fast wired/wireless charging support.

It's a complete value-for-money package on your table, especially considering the deal we have found for you.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in India at Rs. 62,999 and Rs. 66,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. However, Amazon is offering the handset for Rs. 55,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the above-mentioned models. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 8,000 instant off on all bank cards, and up to Rs. 26,050 discount in exchange for an eligible phone.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Let's have a look at the features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The phone packs a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, 522ppi pixel density, 1,500-nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device gets a 50MP main camera

On the rear, the Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the phone

The Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It packs a 4,600mAh battery supporting 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.