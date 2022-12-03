Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 14 gets cheaper by Rs. 7,500 on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 03, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 features Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite

The iPhone 14 is a notable upgrade for anyone coming from an iPhone 11 or an even earlier model. The device bears a brighter screen, industry-leading durability features, a faster chipset, more capable cameras, 5G connectivity, and longer battery life. If you have been looking to grab the latest iPhone, have a look at the deal on it via Amazon.

iPhone 14 was launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for its 128GB model. However, it is selling at Rs. 77,400 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 5,000 instant discounts using HDFC Bank cards. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 28,000 is also applicable.

iPhone 14 sports a wide notch on the front for a selfie camera and face ID gadgetry. On the rear, it has a dual camera arrangement. The device bears a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 460ppi pixel density, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and ceramic shield protection. It comes in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED) shades.

The dual rear camera setup on the iPhone 14 includes a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it gets a 12MP (f/1.9) camera with Auto Focus.

The iPhone 14 is powered by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 6GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with iOS 16. Under the hood, it packs a 3,279mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.