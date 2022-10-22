Technology

#DealOfTheDay: HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop gets attractive Amazon discounts

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 22, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

The HP Pavilion x360 (14-ek0086TU) is equipped with dual speakers

A 2-in-1 laptop fuses the features of a computer and the portability of a tablet into a single device, offering users better convenience. The fact that a 2-in-1 can do so many different things makes it as alluring as a personal computer. If you have been looking for such a device, the HP Pavilion x360 can be yours at an attractive price via Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the HP Pavilion x360 (14-ek0086TU) bears a price tag of Rs. 80,126 for its model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. However, it is available for just Rs. 69,990 with a discount of Rs. 10,136. Buyers can also avail a Rs. 500 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 16,000 off in exchange for eligible devices.

Design and display The laptop gets built-in Alexa assistance

HP Pavilion x360 sports a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge mechanism, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 5MP webcam. The laptop is equipped with a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen with a 60Hz standard refresh rate, 150-nits of brightness, and 157ppi pixel density. The device gets a 3D fingerprint reader, built-in Alexa, and MPP 2.0 stylus support.

Internals The device offers 512GB of SSD storage

The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, which comes paired with Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 12MB of cache. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package. It draws fuel from a battery pack which lasts up to eight hours per charge.

Information It is equipped with an HDMI port

The HP Pavilion x360 includes an HDMI 2.1 port, two Type-A slots, two Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an AC smart pin. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.