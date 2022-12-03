Technology

TECNO POVA 4 confirmed to launch in India soon

TECNO POVA 4 confirmed to launch in India soon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 03, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

The TECNO POVA 4 offers 5GB of virtual RAM

TECNO is all set to introduce POVA 4 as its latest smartphone in India. The brand is yet to reveal the exact launch date. However, the dedicated microsite for the device on Amazon hints at its imminent launch in the country. The smartphone may arrive in the first half of December. It is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 12,000.

Why does this story matter?

Following its launch in Bangladesh last month, the TECNO POVA 4 is all set to debut in India, with a similar set of specifications.

The device will be targeted at buyers looking for a gaming-focused handset with a high refresh rate screen, multiple cameras, expandable RAM, and a long-lasting battery.

Upon launch, it'll take on Samsung and POCO models under the sub-Rs. 15,000 bracket.

The device is equipped with a 90Hz LCD screen

The TECNO POVA 4 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, with noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a gradient pattern and a dual camera arrangement. The phone packs a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and nearly 257ppi pixel density. It comes in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Gray colors.

It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The dual rear camera setup on the TECNO POVA 4 consists of a 50MP primary sensor, and an unspecified secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it packs an 8MP front-facing camera.

The gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G99 processor powers the device

The TECNO POVA 4 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also gets 5GB of Virtual RAM. The handset boots Android 12-based HIOS. Under the hood, it houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

TECNO POVA 4: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the TECNO POVA 4 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the device is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 12,000 in the country. It will go on sale via Amazon.