Apple Mac Pro with M2 chip to debut next year

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 25, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

A Mac Pro with 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 192GB of memory is currently in testing (Representative image)

Apple will unveil the new Mac Pro model with two variants of the M2 SoC, namely 'M2 Ultra' and 'M2 Extreme,' sometime next year. The claim is made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who also states that the brand has ramped up hardware testing. If Apple sticks to its current schedule of events, the next-generation Mac Pro could arrive as early as March 2022.

With the upcoming M2-powered Mac Pro, Apple will complete its multi-year transition plan from Intel's processors to its own in-house chipsets.

The current model hasn't been revised since 2019. It is the last Intel-based Mac to be migrated.

The upcoming Mac Pro will come with chip options twice or four times as powerful as the existing model.

The Mac Pro is aimed at creative professionals needing plenty of processing power and expandability. Gurman says the upcoming model will feature new and more robust in-house SoCs, the "M2 Ultra" and "M2 Extreme." The former will pack 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores, whereas the latter will house 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores. Both versions will get 256GB of RAM.

Gurman has claimed that Apple is testing a Mac Pro with 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 192GB of memory. It boots macOS Ventura 13.3. The Mac Pro is due for an upgrade with Apple silicon and analysts are hinting at a bigger and more potent model. To recall, an Apple silicon-based Mac Pro was previously teased in March.

Before the release of the Mac Pro, we're on the lookout for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with updated M2 Pro and M2 Max SoC options. Additionally, Mac Mini will also be announced with an M2 chip, which debuted with the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple is expected to reveal these new devices in November via a press release.