HP ProBook 440 G8 gets Rs. 26,000 discount on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 29, 2022, 07:12 pm 2 min read

The HP ProBook 440 G8 is equipped with a fingerprint reader

HP ProBook 440 G8 is retailing on Amazon with attractive benefits. If you have been looking for a mid-range laptop to carry out your day-to-day tasks, this could be a great pick. The ProBook 440 G8 comes equipped with an LCD display, an Intel CPU with integrated Iris graphics, Windows 11 Home, an HD camera, and a long-lasting battery life.

Everything to know about the deal

The HP ProBook 440 G8 with Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU is priced at Rs. 77,228 for its 8GB/512GB configuration on Amazon. However, the device is currently retailing for Rs. 50,990 on the e-commerce site, which means a discount of Rs. 26,238. Buyers can also avail exchange benefits worth Rs. 11,100 on eligible devices and up to Rs. 1,500 discount on Amex Credit Card transactions.

HP ProBook 440 G8 has a 14.0-inch display

The HP ProBook 440 G8 bears a conventional design, with narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It comes in a ‎Pike Silver color. The device sports a 14.0-inch HD (768x1366 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and a 45% NTSC color gamut. It packs dual stereo speakers as well as microphones.

It is equipped with an HDMI 1.4b port

The HP ProBook 440 G8 includes two Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b slot, an AC power port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the wireless connectivity front, the device offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

The laptop provides 8GB of DDR4 RAM

The HP ProBook 440 G8 laptop is fueled by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Intel Irix Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also gets 8MB of L3 cache memory. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 45Wh battery, which lasts all day, as per the company.