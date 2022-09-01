Technology

Redmi A1 teased in India; coming around Diwali: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 01, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Redmi A1 is expected to offer virtual RAM support. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has officially teased the arrival of its latest budget smartphone, called the Redmi A1, in India. It is likely to debut in October during the upcoming 'Diwali with Mi' event. According to the Geekbench listings, the handset may pack a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and 3GB of RAM. It will boot Android 12 OS.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi is strengthening its position in India's sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone market with new Redmi models to take on Samsung and Vivo.

The brand's Redmi 11 Prime 5G is scheduled to arrive on September 5, following which we could also see a range of devices, including the Redmi A1.

To recall, the Redmi A1 was previously spotted on FCC and BIS certification websites.

Design and display The device will offer an LCD screen

The Redmi A1 will be an entry-level offering with run-of-the-mill features. The device is likely to offer a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and an LCD display. On the rear, it may sport a single rear camera along with a fingerprint sensor. According to FCC listing, the device will measure 164.67mm in length and 76.56mm in width. It may arrive in two colorways.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Let the celebrations begin! 🎊



We are bringing some exciting #DiwaliWithMi launches.



P.S. Just like yesterday's match, we are ready to knock it out of the park with our 𝘼1 𝙖𝙡𝙡-𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨.

Can you guess what's coming? pic.twitter.com/uqQFjXQOWr — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 29, 2022

Details What are the Geekbench scores of the device?

The Redmi A1 has appeared on several databases, revealing some of its key specifications. On Geekbench, the handset has scored 141 points in single-core and 497 points in multi-core tests. It will boot Android 12 OS and pack a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM. The device will have support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) for wireless connectivity.

Information Redmi A1: Pricing and availability

The Redmi A1 is expected to arrive in India sometime in October. The device may bear a price tag of around Rs. 11,000. A slightly tweaked Redmi A1+ may also make its debut as it has also been spotted on the IMEI database and FCC.

