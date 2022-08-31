Technology

LG's first bendable OLED TV offers flat and curved modes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 31, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

The LG OLED Flex (model LX3) offers built-in game app that includes custom screensavers and shortcuts to YouTube and Twitch

LG has announced its first bendable smart TV that allows users to choose from flat or curved modes with just a push of the remote button. The television also comes with a host of gaming-focused features, including a 120Hz display and NVIDIA's G-Sync/AMD's FreeSync technologies. The brand is yet to reveal the release date and pricing for the smart TV.

Context Why does this story matter?

While some manufacturers are exploring OLED and mini-LED display options for TVs, LG is one of the first to introduce a truly bendable OLED TV.

Flat screens are suitable for watching TV broadcasts, whereas curved displays are preferred for immersive gaming.

The brand's OLED Flex (model LX3) aims to serve both requirements and that too with just a push of button.

Display The television has a 120Hz refresh rate

The LG OLED Flex (model LX3) comes with a 42-inch bendable display having a 4K resolution, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and height adjustment feature. It can be bent and adjusted in flat or curved modes using a dedicated TV remote button. The device includes two presets, however, the owners can adjust its display's curve through 20 different levels in 5% increments.

Add-ons The device offers support for multi-view mode

The LG OLED Flex (model LX3) supports NVIDIA's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync technologies to minimize stuttering and tearing during games. It includes several gaming modes that allow users to shrink the 42-inch screen down to a lesser size. The television also features a multi-view mode for viewing content from two different sources, simultaneously. It has an HDMI 2.1 port and auto low latency mode.

Information LG OLED Flex (model LX3): Pricing and availability

LG is expected to reveal the pricing and availability of the OLED Flex (model LX3) in the coming days. The brand is all set to showcase the bendable TV at the IFA tech show set to kick-off in Berlin from September 2 onward.