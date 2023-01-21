MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop gets cheaper on Flipkart
MSI is known for its line-up of gaming-specific, performance-oriented hardware products. If you've been looking for a gaming laptop, you need to take a look at the AMD-powered MSI Bravo 15, which is currently available on Flipkart with a sizable discount. The device is capable of offering quick processing speeds, competent thermal management, and better graphics rendering than most models in its segment.
Why does this story matter?
- The market for gaming laptops in India has expanded rapidly over the years. As a result, brands are now gravitating more toward this category.
- Taiwan-based MSI is consistently focusing on this segment, bolstering its presence across different price ranges. Hence, it is a fairly well-known name when it comes to gaming laptops.
- The MSI Bravo 15 can efficiently handle your day-to-day gaming workloads.
Here's the price breakdown
MSI Bravo 15 with the model number B5DD-410IN is priced at Rs. 72,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 49,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 23,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,250 off using Federal Bank (debit/credit) and HSBC Bank credit cards. Individuals will also get up to Rs. 18,300 in exchange benefits. Up to 12-month no-cost EMI options are also applicable.
The laptop flaunts a 144Hz IPS LCD panel
The MSI Bravo 15 sports a metallic chassis, a red-backlit keyboard with hotkeys, and a top-centered 720p webcam. The device is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with dual fans and six heat pipes for thermal regulation. It also packs a microphone and Nahimic Audio-supported speakers.
It offers an HDMI port
The MSI Bravo 15 offers multiple connectivity ports for I/O. These include three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an RJ45 socket, and an HDMI slot. Wireless connectivity on the laptop is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.
The device gets 512GB of internal storage
The MSI Bravo 15 (B5DD-410IN) houses an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, which comes paired with 4GB of dedicated Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and draws juice from a 3-cell 53.5Wh battery with 150W fast-charging support. MSI also offers its App Player on the device.