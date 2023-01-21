Technology

MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop gets cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 21, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

The MSI Bravo 15 offers 4GB of dedicated graphics (Photo credit: MSI)

MSI is known for its line-up of gaming-specific, performance-oriented hardware products. If you've been looking for a gaming laptop, you need to take a look at the AMD-powered MSI Bravo 15, which is currently available on Flipkart with a sizable discount. The device is capable of offering quick processing speeds, competent thermal management, and better graphics rendering than most models in its segment.

Why does this story matter?

The market for gaming laptops in India has expanded rapidly over the years. As a result, brands are now gravitating more toward this category.

Taiwan-based MSI is consistently focusing on this segment, bolstering its presence across different price ranges. Hence, it is a fairly well-known name when it comes to gaming laptops.

The MSI Bravo 15 can efficiently handle your day-to-day gaming workloads.

Here's the price breakdown

MSI Bravo 15 with the model number B5DD-410IN is priced at Rs. 72,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 49,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 23,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,250 off using Federal Bank (debit/credit) and HSBC Bank credit cards. Individuals will also get up to Rs. 18,300 in exchange benefits. Up to 12-month no-cost EMI options are also applicable.

The laptop flaunts a 144Hz IPS LCD panel

The MSI Bravo 15 sports a metallic chassis, a red-backlit keyboard with hotkeys, and a top-centered 720p webcam. The device is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with dual fans and six heat pipes for thermal regulation. It also packs a microphone and Nahimic Audio-supported speakers.

It offers an HDMI port

The MSI Bravo 15 offers multiple connectivity ports for I/O. These include three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an RJ45 socket, and an HDMI slot. Wireless connectivity on the laptop is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device gets 512GB of internal storage

The MSI Bravo 15 (B5DD-410IN) houses an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, which comes paired with 4GB of dedicated Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and draws juice from a 3-cell 53.5Wh battery with 150W fast-charging support. MSI also offers its App Player on the device.