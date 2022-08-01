Technology

Realme Pad X now available in India: Should you buy?

Realme Pad X now available in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 01, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Realme Pad X can be paired with Realme Pencil as well as Smart Keyboard

Realme Pad X is now up for grabs in India. The tablet is retailing via Flipkart, Realme e-store, and offline partner retail channels starting at Rs. 19,999 for its base Wi-Fi-only, 4GB/64GB configuration. It may prove to be a value-for-money device, but is it worth considering? Here, we take a look at its specifications and features, and if you should buy the tablet.

Design and display The display offers 450-nits of maximum brightness

Realme Pad X flaunts a sleek design with proportionate bezels, flat edges, and a centrally-aligned front camera when the device is held vertically. It comes in Glacier Blue and Glowing Gray shades. The tablet sports a 10.95-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen with 450-nits of peak brightness and nearly 85% screen-to-body ratio. It supports video color enhancements via the in-house O1 Ultra Vision Engine.

Information It has an 8MP ultra-wide front camera

Realme Pad X offers a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the rear. Up front, the device has an 8MP (f/2.2) 105-degree ultra-wide snapper for selfies and video calls. The device can record 1080p videos at 30fps via the front and rear shooters.

Internals The tablet has support for 5GB of Virtual RAM

Realme Pad X is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. It ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, and houses an 8,340mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast-charging and reverse charging for the stylus. The tablet comes in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+5G models.

Information Realme Pad X: Pricing and availability

Realme Pad X will set you back by Rs. 19,999, Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999 for its 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi only), 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi+5G), and 6GB/128GB (Wi-Fi+5G) models, respectively. SBI and HDFC Bank cardholders can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all three configurations.

Verdict Should you buy the Realme Pad X?

Realme aims to attract students and content consumers with its latest tablet, the Pad X. However, if we look at the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 5, it seems to be a better deal. In comparison to Pad X, the Pad 5 is equipped with a better 120Hz display, a superior Snapdragon 860 processor, a slightly bigger battery, and more built-in storage.