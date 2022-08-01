Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Dell Alienware M15 gets discounted by Rs. 44,300

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 01, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop weighs 2.42kg

Dell's Alienware series laptops are a go-to option for both load-intensive workflows and gaming. The models in this line-up provide a better thermal cooling system, powerful graphics rendering, and performance-oriented processors than the standard laptops. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, the Alienware M15 is retailing with a discount of Rs. 44,337 via Amazon. Here's more about the deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop is available for purchase via Amazon at Rs. 1,40,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,85,336) via Amazon for its 16GB/512GB model with AMD Ryzen R7 processor and 6GB of NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. EMI options on multiple debit cards as well as a no-cost EMI option on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card are also available.

Design and display The laptop sports a 165Hz LCD screen

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop features an "Iconic Legend 2.0" design with narrow bezels, a four-zone AlienFX RGB keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It has multiple air vents. The device boasts a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare LCD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 250-nits of peak brightness, and 3ms response time.

Information It has an HDMI 2.1 port

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. For I/O, it includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 slot, a power port, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

Internals The device houses an 86Wh battery

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The device runs on Windows 11 and packs 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of SSD storage. It comes pre-loaded with Office H&S 2021. The laptop supports "Cryo-Tech" cooling technology and equips an Alienware Command Center and an 84Wh battery.