Dell Vostro 3420 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 03, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Dell's Vostro line-up of laptops is intended for small and medium-sized businesses that want a secure, durable computer, at a budget-friendly price. The Vostro 3420 is a sleek, sophisticated business laptop with an Intel CPU, integrated graphics, and pre-installed Windows 11 and Office 2021. If you are looking for a device for your day-to-day tasks, check out the deal on it via Amazon.

Everything to know about the deal

The Dell Vostro 3420 bears a price tag of Rs. 52,939 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. However, the laptop is currently selling at Rs. 36,790, meaning a discount of Rs. 16,149. Additionally, buyers can avail exchange benefits worth Rs. 11,100 on eligible devices.

The Dell Vostro 3420 bears a conventional design, with narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It comes in a‎ Carbon Black color. The laptop features a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certification. It measures 23mm in thickness and weighs 1.48kg.

It is equipped with an HDMI 1.4b port

The Dell Vostro 3420 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b slot, an RJ-45 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, the device offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth.

The Dell Vostro 3420 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, paired with integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs 6MB of cache memory. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and comes pre-installed with MS Office 2021 package. It is equipped with a 41Wh battery which supports 65W fast charging.