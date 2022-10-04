Technology

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) debuts with 48MP triple rear cameras

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 04, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has released yet another mid-range smartphone, dubbed as the Vivo Y52 5G (2022). It was previously launched in Europe this May with Y52 5G moniker and has now arrived in Taiwan with 2022 suffix. As for the key highlights, the device features a Full-HD+ LCD display, a Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display The device sports a Full-HD+ LCD display

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a vertically-stacked camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.5mm thick and weighs around 193g. The handset comes in Glacier Blue and Dark Night colors.

Information It boasts a 48MP main camera

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Vivo Y52 5G (2022): Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y52 5G (2022) is available in two shades. It comes with a price tag of TWD 7,990 (approximately Rs. 20,500). The company is yet to confirm the arrival of the handset in other markets.