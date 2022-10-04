Technology

Google Chrome's Manifest V3 extension platform will release in 2023

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 04, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Chrome's Manifest V3 extension to be rolled out in 2023 (Photo credit: Google)

Google Chrome has been the go to mobile and desktop browser for almost everybody, partly because users enjoy fast and secure browsing with the ability to block ads. However, Google is working to change this. The tech giant has announced that the new Manifest V3 extension platform for Chrome, which will render ad-blockers useless and insufficient, will release from January 2023 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Imagine unnecessary ads regularly popping up to disturb your browsing experience. One might just have to learn to put up with the interruptions because of Chrome's new Manifest V3 extension.

Behind the promises of privacy and security, there is a serious issue with the new extension which has come to light—the Manifest V3 extension might not be effective in blocking ads.

Ad-blockers How will Manifest V3 affect ad blockers?

Modern ad-blockers such as uBloc Origin depend on Chrome's "webRequest" interface to oppose HTTP requests in the current V2 extension. However, the Manifest V3 extension utilizes "declarativeNetRequest" which contains a specific blocklist of websites. The major problem here is that the blocklist can accommodate a maximum number of 30,000 entries while in reality the numbers may far exceed the given limit.

Manifest V3 Rollout plan of the Manifest V3 extension

With Chrome 112, the company may stop supporting Manifest V2 extensions across Canary, Dev, and Beta channels from January 2023. Starting in June 2023 in Chrome 115, the tech giant may shut off support for Manifest V2 across all channels, including the stable channel. Developers who are currently using V2 extension are urged to switch to V3 extension before the former ceases to function.

Information Manifest V3 extension will give Chrome users increased safety: Google

Manifest V2 would completely expire in January 2024. The new Manifest V3 extension, as per Google, will offer enhanced privacy and security. Chrome has promised smooth functioning of this extension and has set firm rules regarding the access to resources which lie out of bounds.