Technology

Chennai-based MagGenome's DNA extraction technology could be a game-changing solution

Chennai-based MagGenome's DNA extraction technology could be a game-changing solution

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Mudit Dube Oct 03, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

DNA extraction is an important tool in molecular biology (Photo credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

A start-up based in Chennai, named MagGenome Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has presented an uncomplicated technique of DNA extraction by making use of magnetic nanoparticles. This straightforward method relies on the binding of iron nanoparticles to DNA, followed by their separation using magnetic field. Dr. CN Ramchand, CEO MagGenome Technologies, claims that the company is the only one to employ uncoated nanoparticles for such extractions.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is well known that cells contain DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, which carry vital genetic information.

Hence, DNA extraction is highly essential in medical areas such as diagnostics to ascertain underlying causes of genetic diseases.

And while DNA extraction techniques have existed for years, the pursuit is to find solutions that are easier, more precise, and cheaper.

Process MagGenome's DNA extraction involves three steps

DNA extraction is performed in three consecutive steps: chemical lysis to empty cellular contents, enzymatic treatment to remove cellular organelles and other molecules, followed by the treatment with a special formulation consisting of uncoated magnetic nanoparticles, salts and other ingredients. The high surface-area-to-volume ratio of these uncoated nanoparticles foster their binding to DNA. It is then effectively separated by a magnetic field.

Difference Coated v/s uncoated nanoparticles: What's the difference?

Recent developments have brought coated nanoparticles-based nucleic acid extraction techniques into the picture. However, the process of chemically coating nanoparticles with citrates or ethylene glycol can be laborious, expensive, and time-consuming. Comparatively, using uncoated nanoparticles is economical and also more effective because uncoated nanoparticles possess higher surface energy which allows them to bind better with DNA/RNA/proteins and contribute to the extraction process.

The company Everything to know about MagGenome Technologies

MagGenome Technologies is known for selling DNA/RNA/protein extraction kits. The technology, which uses uncoated nanoparticles for DNA extraction, was incubated in 2014 at SciGenom Labs, Kochi. As an independent organization, MagGenome Technologies Pvt. Ltd. came into being in 2015, with its headquarters in Kochi. The company received $3 million funding from Emerge Ventures, Singapore and has been profitable since 2021.