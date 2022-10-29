Technology

Confirmed! Nokia to launch its G60 handset in India soon

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 29, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

The Nokia G60 measures 8.61mm in thickness and weighs 190g

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia G60 in India via the brand's Twitter handle. The launch date and availability details are yet to be confirmed. However, the post shared by the company states that the device will be made available for pre-booking soon. The handset has also been listed on the company's Indian website with a 6GB/128GB storage configuration.

Following its debut in select European markets last month, the Nokia G60 is about to reach our shores.

If the device is priced competitively, it may restore the brand's presence in India.

With an assurance of three OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates, the handset is expected to elicit responses from potential buyers looking for a mid-range smartphone.

Be ready for tomorrow with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple AI camera, high-speed 5G connectivity and years of hardware and software support on the new Nokia G60 5G.



Pre-booking with exclusive offers, coming soon.#NokiaG605G #TomorrowisHere #Nokiaphones #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/pgrEe2IqqM — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 28, 2022

Design and display The device gets a 120Hz IPS LCD panel

The Nokia G60 bears a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has triple cameras and an LED flash. The device sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in Pure Black and Ice Gray colors.

Information It comes with a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Nokia G60 offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 5G chipset powers the handset

The Nokia G60 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. In India, it may arrive in a lone 6GB/128GB configuration. The device boots Android 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 20W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia G60: Pricing and availability

In India, too, the Nokia G60 will be offered in Pure Black and Ice Gray colorways, the same as its European counterpart. The handset is expected to bear a price tag under Rs. 25,000 on our shores.

