Motorola Edge 40 Pro debuts as rival to S23 Ultra
Motorola has launched a new flagship smartphone, dubbed Edge 40 Pro, in Europe. The premium handset comes with a 165Hz pOLED display, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and 125W fast-charging technology. It comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and is expected to make its debut in India later this month.
Why does this story matter?
- The Edge 40 Pro is essentially the company's renamed X40 flagship that was launched in China last year.
- The handset is loaded with high-end technology and top-tier hardware, raising the bar for Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO in Europe.
- In India, it will replace the Edge 30 Pro from last year and if priced competitively, it may dent the sales of S23+ and S23 Ultra.
The device sports a 165Hz pOLED display
Motorola Edge 40 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint. It has a rectangular camera module and boasts IP68 water resistance. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 394ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.6mm thick and weighs about 200 grams.
The handset flaunts a 60MP selfie camera
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait snapper. Up front, it boasts a 60MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset can also record 8K videos.
The smartphone boots Android 13
Motorola Edge 40 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 13. Under the hood, it packs a 4,600mAh battery with 125 fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, dual-SIMs, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Pricing and availability
Motorola Edge 40 Pro is priced at €899.99 (approximately Rs. 80,500) and will be up for grabs in the coming days. It will be available in Europe and Latin America in a single 12GB/256GB configuration. The handset comes in Interstellar Blue and Lunar Black shades.