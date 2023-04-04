Technology

Motorola Edge 40 Pro debuts as rival to S23 Ultra

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 04, 2023, 07:44 pm 2 min read

The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Motorola has launched a new flagship smartphone, dubbed Edge 40 Pro, in Europe. The premium handset comes with a 165Hz pOLED display, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and 125W fast-charging technology. It comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and is expected to make its debut in India later this month.

Why does this story matter?

The Edge 40 Pro is essentially the company's renamed X40 flagship that was launched in China last year.

The handset is loaded with high-end technology and top-tier hardware, raising the bar for Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO in Europe.

In India, it will replace the Edge 30 Pro from last year and if priced competitively, it may dent the sales of S23+ and S23 Ultra.

The device sports a 165Hz pOLED display

Motorola Edge 40 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint. It has a rectangular camera module and boasts IP68 water resistance. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 394ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.6mm thick and weighs about 200 grams.

The handset flaunts a 60MP selfie camera

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait snapper. Up front, it boasts a 60MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset can also record 8K videos.

The smartphone boots Android 13

Motorola Edge 40 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 13. Under the hood, it packs a 4,600mAh battery with 125 fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, dual-SIMs, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Pricing and availability

Motorola Edge 40 Pro is priced at €899.99 (approximately Rs. 80,500) and will be up for grabs in the coming days. It will be available in Europe and Latin America in a single 12GB/256GB configuration. The handset comes in Interstellar Blue and Lunar Black shades.