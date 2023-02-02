Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched in India: Check prices, specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 02, 2023, 01:47 pm 3 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will go on sale from February 17 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its much anticipated Galaxy S23 series in India and other global markets. The line-up comprises three models—Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra—all of which look identical to their predecessors and sport a 120Hz display, a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and improved cameras. The handsets will go on sale from February 17 and are presently available for pre-booking.

Why does this story matter?

After months of speculations and leaks, Samsung's flagship S23 series has finally made its debut in India. The handsets retain the look and feel of the S22 range.

The S23 line-up is costlier than the S22 range, making one wonder what prompted the price hike given not much has changed except for the customary chipset upgrade and some camera improvements.

The handsets come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

Samsung S23 series sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handsets are IP68-rated and come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The S23 and S23+ offer 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 48-120Hz refresh rate, respectively, while S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rate. All three boast 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP primary camera

Samsung S23 and S23+ are equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. The S23 Ultra model flaunts a quad-camera module, with a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 10MP telephoto shooters. For selfies, the devices get a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The smartphones boot Android 13

The S23 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The smartphones boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra pack a 3,900mAh, 4,700mAh, and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively. The vanilla model supports 25W wired fast-charing while the Plus and Ultra models provide 45W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra start at Rs. 74,999, Rs. 94,999, and Rs. 1,24,999, for the base 8GB/128GB, 8GB/ 256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. All three smartphones will go on sale from February 17 and are available in Lavender, Phantom Black, Cream, and Green colors. The S23 Ultra is available in four additional colors exclusively via the official website.