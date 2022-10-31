Technology

Tip-off reveals display, camera specifications of Google Pixel 7 Mini

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 31, 2022, 06:47 pm

The rumored Pixel 7 Mini should boot Android 13 OS (Representative image)

Google is reportedly working on a new Pixel 7 device dubbed as 7 Mini. It will join the existing 7 and 7 Pro models. In the latest development, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed that the phone has been codenamed 'Lynx.' Wojciechowski has tipped that the 7 Mini may get a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, Sony's IMX712 sensors, Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 6E+Bluetooth combo chip, and wireless charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google recently introduced its feature-rich Pixel 7 series. A few weeks later, we are hearing rumors about an all-new 'mini' Pixel smartphone.

Tip-offs suggest that the tech giant is working on two new devices under the codenames 'Felix' and 'Lynx.'

While 'Felix' is reportedly a foldable phone i.e. Pixel Fold, the device named 'Lynx' is rumored to be the Pixel 7 Mini.

Design and display The device may get a 120Hz display

The rumored Pixel 7 Mini should get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out like the other models in the line-up. On the rear, the device is expected to get a dual camera arrangement with an LED flash. Wojciechowski hints that the handset might have a display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It may also support Always-on screen feature.

Information The handset may get Sony IMX712 camera sensors

According to a source code accessed by Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7 Mini may include dual rear cameras, including a Sony IMX712 main sensor and an IMX712 ultra-wide shooter. Up front, a single camera is expected.

Internals It will likely offer wireless charging

The Pixel 7 Mini is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC. It may arrive in a single configuration just like the Pixel 6a. According to Wojciechowski, the device will include Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 6E+Bluetooth chip (WCNG6740), and not the Broadcom BCM4389 chip which is present in the current Pixel 7 smartphone. It is also tipped to offer support for wireless charging.