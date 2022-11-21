Technology

OnePlus's most affordable smartphone unexpectedly goes on sale in India

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 21, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 187g

OnePlus has made the Nord N20 SE available for purchase in India. It comes in a sole 4GB/64GB configuration. On Amazon, the phone is up for grabs in a single Celestial Black color which is priced at Rs. 14,590. However, Flipkart is selling the device at Rs. 15,290 and Rs. 14,799 for its Oasis Blue and Celestial Black trims, respectively.

Why does this story matter?



The Nord N20 SE was launched in the global market in August this year. Now, without any official announcement, the device has gone on sale in India.

Talking about the specifications and features, it is merely a rebranded version of the OPPO A77 4G.

OnePlus is yet to make an official statement on the sudden availability of its most affordable smartphone in India.

The device packs a 60Hz LCD screen

The Nord N20 SE sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is fitted with a dual camera arrangement and a dual-LED flash setup on the rear. The device is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen, 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 600-nits of maximum brightness.

It features a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the Nord N20 SE gets a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery

The Nord N20 SE houses a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C charging port. The handset gets dual stereo speakers as well.

