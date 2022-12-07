Technology

TECNO POVA 4 launched at Rs. 12,000: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 07, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

TECNO POVA 4 is available in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey shades (Photo credit: Amazon)

TECNO has launched its latest budget smartphone dubbed TECNO POVA 4. It bears a price tag of Rs. 11,999 and will be available on Amazon from December 13. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 90Hz LCD display, a 50MP main camera, an Helio G99 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. It comes in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey shades.

TECNO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is focused on strengthening its presence in the budget smartphone segment in India.

The handset is touted to offer up to 10 hours of calling with just 10 minutes of charging. Further, it is claimed to have a 20% higher battery capacity when compared to other rivals in the segment.

The handset features a 90Hz display

TECNO POVA 4 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets a gradient finish and houses a dual camera unit. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+(720x1640 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.7mm thick.

The device boasts a 50MP primary camera

TECNO POVA 4 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.6) main snapper, along with an unspecified secondary lens and a dual LED flash. Up front, it gets a single 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery

TECNO POVA 4 houses a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also gets 5GB of virtual RAM. The device boots Android 12-based HiOS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

TECNO POVA 4: Pricing and availability

TECNO POVA 4 bears a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale via Amazon from December 13. It is available in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey shades.