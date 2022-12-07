Technology
TECNO POVA 4 launched at Rs. 12,000: Check specifications
TECNO has launched its latest budget smartphone dubbed TECNO POVA 4. It bears a price tag of Rs. 11,999 and will be available on Amazon from December 13. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 90Hz LCD display, a 50MP main camera, an Helio G99 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. It comes in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey shades.
Why does this story matter?
- TECNO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is focused on strengthening its presence in the budget smartphone segment in India.
- The handset is touted to offer up to 10 hours of calling with just 10 minutes of charging. Further, it is claimed to have a 20% higher battery capacity when compared to other rivals in the segment.
The handset features a 90Hz display
TECNO POVA 4 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets a gradient finish and houses a dual camera unit. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+(720x1640 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.7mm thick.
The device boasts a 50MP primary camera
TECNO POVA 4 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.6) main snapper, along with an unspecified secondary lens and a dual LED flash. Up front, it gets a single 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery
TECNO POVA 4 houses a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also gets 5GB of virtual RAM. The device boots Android 12-based HiOS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.
TECNO POVA 4: Pricing and availability
TECNO POVA 4 bears a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale via Amazon from December 13. It is available in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey shades.