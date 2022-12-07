Technology

WhatsApp Avatars launched with billions of customizations: How to use

The Avatars feature is currently being rolled out on WhatsApp (Photo credit: Meta)

WhatsApp has just gained Meta's signature "Avatars" feature. This option, inspired by Bitmojis, is already available on Facebook and Instagram. Using the feature, you can either pick from 36 customizable stickers or create a personalized avatar for your profile photo. These avatars can be shared in chats, too. According to Meta's official press release, this feature will roll out to users everywhere starting Wednesday.

The feature was in testing since October

The Avatars feature was first released on Facebook Messenger and its News Feed in 2019. A year later, it was expanded to the app's stories and comments sections. Earlier this year, Avatars was introduced for Instagram as well. According to WABetaInfo, the feature was rolled out to some beta users on both iOS and Android for testing in October this year.

Meta to provide style enhancements for Avatars feature

"Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits," said Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp. "For many people, this will be the first time creating an avatar and we'll continue to deliver style enhancements, including lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time."

How to access this feature on WhatsApp?

To create an Avatar on WhatsApp, make sure you are running the latest version of the app. Now head to "Settings" and then tap on Avatars. Create your personalized avatar using various customization options such as skin tone, hairstyle, nose, eyes, etc. Once you are satisfied with the look, click on "Done."

WhatsApp has started rolling out Avatars feature

The Avatars feature is being rolled out to all WhatsApp users on mobile. However, as is with all such feature launches, it may take a few days for everyone to receive the feature.