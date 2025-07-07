Mirra Andreeva reaches her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final: Key stats
What's the story
Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva reached the 2025 Wimbledon quarter-final after beating Emma Navarro. The Russian star claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win over Navarro in the women's singles fourth round at Centre Court. Andreeva is set to make her maiden quarter-final appearance at the Wimbledon Championships. Overall, she has entered her third quarter-final at Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Andreeva won a total of 67 points and 17 winners throughout the match. She served the match's only two aces. The Russian player had a win percentage of 72 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her seven break points. Notably, Andreeva had more unforced errors (27) than Navarro (23). The latter registered three double-faults.
Information
Andreeva attains this feat
As per Opta, Andreeva is youngest woman to reach the singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Maria Sharapova in 2005 (18 years and 62 days).
Information
Andreeva at Grand Slams
It is worth noting that Andreeva reached her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final in her third main-draw appearance at the Slam. She is now 7-2 at Wimbledon. Overall, Andreeva has raced to a 26-9 record at Grand Slams.