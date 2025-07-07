Mirra Andreeva reaches her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final: Key stats

Match stats

Andreeva won a total of 67 points and 17 winners throughout the match. She served the match's only two aces. The Russian player had a win percentage of 72 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her seven break points. Notably, Andreeva had more unforced errors (27) than Navarro (23). The latter registered three double-faults.