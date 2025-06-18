By the numbers: Carlos Alcaraz 5-0 in Grand Slam finals
What's the story
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has been on a roll at Grand Slams.
He recently won the 2025 French Open after beating Jannik Sinner in the final. The Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Notably, Alcaraz owns the most men's singles Grand Slam final appearances in the Open Era without a loss (5-0).
Context
Why does this story matter?
After winning the Roland Garros honor this year, Alcaraz became the man with the most singles major appearances without ever losing (Open Era).
He broke the record of legend Roger Federer, who won his first seven finals before losing.
Alcaraz has won the French Open (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024), and US Open (2022).
The Spaniard is currently 71-12 at majors.
Do you know?
Younugest man with Channel Slam
At 21 years and 70 days, Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same season (2024), also known as the Channel Slam. He could replicate the feat this year.
Opponents
Alcaraz's opponents in major finals
Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open after beating Casper Ruud in a four-set final.
The Spaniard then scripted history by winning 2023 Wimbledon. In one of the most iconic Wimbledon finals, Alcaraz outlasted Novak Djokovic (five sets).
Alcaraz won his maiden French Open title after beating Alexander Zverev in another five-setter.
Later that year, Alcaraz thumped Djokovic again to win the 2024 Wimbledon title.
Information
Alcaraz and the Big 3
As per Opta, Alcaraz is the fourth player in the 21st century to win a men's singles Grand Slam title for four consecutive years after the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic).
Feats
Other notable feats of Alcaraz
As mentioned, Alcaraz saved three match points to win the 2025 French Open final. He became the third man to claim a major title after saving match points.
Alcaraz's 2023 Wimbledon final win was special as his opponent Djokovic was unbeaten at the grass-court Slam since losing the 2017 quarter-final.
Notably, Alcaraz is also the youngest man with a major title on three surfaces.