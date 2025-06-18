After winning the Roland Garros honor this year, Alcaraz became the man with the most singles major appearances without ever losing (Open Era).

He broke the record of legend Roger Federer, who won his first seven finals before losing.

Alcaraz has won the French Open (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024), and US Open (2022).

The Spaniard is currently 71-12 at majors.