Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2025 French Open third round after overcoming Fabian Marozsan.

Although Marozsan did well to take a set off Alcaraz, the Spaniard claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory in the men's singles second round after over two hours.

Alcaraz, who won his 20th French Open encounter, is eyeing his fifth major title.

