Carlos Alcaraz wins his 20th French Open match: Key stats
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2025 French Open third round after overcoming Fabian Marozsan.
Although Marozsan did well to take a set off Alcaraz, the Spaniard claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory in the men's singles second round after over two hours.
Alcaraz, who won his 20th French Open encounter, is eyeing his fifth major title.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Alcaraz won a total of 121 points and 41 winners throughout the match. He served five aces compared to Marozsan's four.
Alcaraz had a win percentage of 71 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 58 of his 113 receiving points.
Notably, Marozsan had more unforced errors (30) than Alcaraz (25). The former registered two double-faults.
Champion
Alcaraz, the 2024 French Open champion
Last year, Alcaraz won his maiden French Open title after beating Germany's Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final. He won the five-setter 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
At 21 years and 35 days, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win all his first three men's singles Grand Slam finals, older only than Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days).
Information
20 wins at Roland Garros
Alcaraz has improved to a 20-3 win-loss record at the French Open. He hasn't won more matches at the other three Grand Slams. Apart from winning the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz claimed successive Wimbledon titles (2023-2024) and the 2022 US Open honor.
Do you know?
Second-fastest player to claim 20 men's singles match wins
As per Opta, since 2000, Alcaraz (23 matches) has become the second-fastest player to claim 20 men's singles match wins at Roland Garros, after Rafael Nadal (20).
Form
Italian Open champion
Earlier this month, Alcaraz won the 2025 Italian Open after beating top seed Jannik Sinner in the final.
The Spaniard won 7-6 (5), 6-1 to claim his seventh ATP Masters honor.
As per Opta, Alcaraz became the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to win 10+ ATP event titles on clay after Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, Kent Carlsson, and Bjorn Borg.