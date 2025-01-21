What's the story

Coco Gauff, the third seed at the Australian Open, has voiced her disappointment after a shock defeat to Paula Badosa.

Despite entering Tuesday's quarter-final match in top form, Gauff was outplayed by the 11th-seeded Badosa.

The latter clinched a 7-5, 6-4 victory to progress into her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

This surprise result has extended Gauff's quest for a second Grand Slam title.