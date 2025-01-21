Coco Gauff reflects on Australian Open exit: 'Not completely crushed'
What's the story
Coco Gauff, the third seed at the Australian Open, has voiced her disappointment after a shock defeat to Paula Badosa.
Despite entering Tuesday's quarter-final match in top form, Gauff was outplayed by the 11th-seeded Badosa.
The latter clinched a 7-5, 6-4 victory to progress into her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.
This surprise result has extended Gauff's quest for a second Grand Slam title.
Performance analysis
Gauff acknowledges Badosa's performance and her own errors
After her defeat, Gauff praised Badosa's phenomenal display.
She said, "Paula was playing great. You know, maybe some moments in the first set could have gone my way, could have been a different outcome in the first set."
The 20-year-old tennis star also confessed to committing six double faults and 41 unforced errors in the match.
Game assessment
Gauff identifies timing issues and aggressive strategy
Gauff also pointed to timing as a reason for her loss, saying, "I think it was a little bit that the timing was a bit off. I think I was hitting some balls too far in front almost, maybe playing a little bit too far back."
Despite the loss, she will stick to her aggressive game which has worked well for her in recent matches.
Future outlook
Gauff remains optimistic about future performances
Despite her Australian Open exit, Gauff remains optimistic for future tournaments.
She said, "Yeah, I think it's just a lot more work to do. I'm obviously disappointed, but I'm not completely crushed. I'm looking forward to a lot."
This statement reflects her resilience and determination to improve in upcoming matches.
Information
Gauff earlier emulated Monica Seles
Before this defeat, Gauff had become the youngest player to win their first nine WTA matches in consecutive seasons since Monica Seles (1992-93). The former won successive matches last season as well.