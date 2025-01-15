Alexander Zverev concedes his fewest games in a singles match
What's the story
Second seed Alexander Zverev continues his dominance at the ongoing Australian Open.
The German star reached the second round after beating Pedro Martinez in the men's singles clash on Rod Laver Arena.
Zverev won 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in nearly two hours, conceding his fewest games in a singles match.
He will now face Jacob Fearnley in the third round.
Stats
A look at match stats
Martinez won a total of 91 points and 34 winners throughout the match. He fired as many as eight aces.
The German star had a win percentage of 76 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. Meanwhile, Martinez registered as many as four double-faults.
Martinez recorded fewer unforced errors (18) than Zverev (22).
Information
Zverev attains this feat
As per Opta, Zverev has conceded his fewest games (six) in a men's singles match at the Australian Open. He had surpassed seven games conceded to Adrian Mannarino in 2021 (Round of 32).
Information
Best men's singles win percentage
As per Opta, Zverev now holds the best men's singles win percentage (74.6) of any player without a Grand Slam event in the Open Era - minimum 10 matches. He has a win-loss record of 103-35.