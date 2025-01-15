Decoding teams with the most playoff losses in NFL history
What's the story
The NFL playoffs have seen incredible highs and devastating lows for many teams.
Some franchises, despite multiple postseason appearances, have struggled to secure victories when it matters most.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings now own this unfortunate record with their recent Wild Card loss vs the Los Angeles Rams.
We dive into the teams with most playoff losses in NFL history, analyzing their postseason failures.
#1
Minnesota Vikings - 32 losses
With their recent NFC Wild Card loss vs the Rams, the Vikings now own the unfortunate record for the most playoff losses in NFL history.
Meanwhile, they have lost 32 playoff games, with the first one dating back to the 1970 Divisional Round loss (17-14) vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Additionally, they are one of the two teams to cross the 30 losses mark.
#2
Dallas Cowboys - 31 losses
The Cowboys who were tied for the most losses, just slipped to second thanks to Minnesota's recent loss.
Meanwhile, Dallas have lost 31 playoff games with the most recent one being their 2023 Wild Card loss vs the Green Bay Packers (32-48).
Additionally, they have also lost one Super Bowl (1970), and their first loss was in the 1966 Conference Championship vs the Packers
#3
Pittsburgh Steelers - 29 losses
The Steelers stand third on this list having lost 29 of the 65 playoff games they have played so far, including their recent AFC Wild Card loss vs the Baltimore Ravens (14-28).
Additionally, among these 29 losses, they have also lost two Super Bowls (2010, 1995) and eight Conference championships.
Their first loss dates back to the 1947 Division Championship vs the Philadelphia Eagles.
#4
Los Angeles Rams - 28 losses
Although the Rams won their Wild Card game vs the Vikings they have had their fair share of losses with 28 of them.
Meanwhile, they own a 27-28 playoff record from the 55 games they have played across the 88 seasons and stand fourth on this list.
Additionally, their first loss was during the 1945 NFL Championship game vs the Washington Redksins 15-14.
#5
Green Bay Packers - 27 losses
The Green Bay Packers round out the top five of this list and were tied with the Eagles until they lost their 27th playoff game vs Philadelphia on Sunday.
Overall, across the 64 games they have played, they have managed a 37-27 playoff record across 104 seasons.
Additionally, these 27 losses include a Super Bowl loss (1997) and three NFL Championships.