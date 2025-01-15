Australia Open 2025: Jakub Mensik stuns sixth seed Casper Ruud
What's the story
Czech tennis player Jakub Mensik has knocked sixth seed Casper Ruud out of the 2025 Australian Open.
Mensik claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Ruud in the men's singles second-round clash.
Notably, the Czech star made his Australian Open debut in 2024.
Ruud, who had reached the Australian Open second round for the fourth successive year, awaits his maiden Grand Slam title.
Stats
A look at match stats
Mensik won a total of 126 points and 62 winners throughout the match. He fired a staggering 22 aces.
The Czech player had a win percentage of 71 and 65 in the first and second serves, respectively. Meanwhile, Ruud registered as many as six double-faults.
Both Mensik and Ruud recorded more than 35 unforced errors in the match.
Information
A first in nearly two decades!
As per Opta, this marks the first instance of two teenagers (Joao Fonseca, Jakub Mensik) defeating ATP top 10 opponents at a Grand Slam event since Wimbledon in 2006 (Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray).
Campaign
Mensik's incredible campaign
This is the first instance of Mensik reaching the Australian Open third round. He also claimed his maiden Grand Slam top-10 win.
Mensik earlier beat Nikoloz Basilashvili to kick-start his 2025 Australian Open campaign.
On the other hand, Ruud earlier beat Jaume Munar in a five-set thriller. He is yet to go past the fourth round at the season's Grand Slam.