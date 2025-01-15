Australia's tour of Sri Lanka: Additional ODI added to schedule
What's the story
Australia's upcoming cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been extended with an additional One-Day International (ODI) match.
The decision was announced by the Sri Lankan cricket authorities on Wednesday.
This extra game is aimed at providing the Australian team with more preparation time ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Australia's tour of the nation will commence with the two-match Test series, starting January 29.
Schedule update
New ODI dates and venue confirmed
The additional ODI will now be played on February 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both the matches will be day games.
Earlier, the teams were scheduled to play a solitary ODI at Hambantota, however, this has been changed to accommodate the extra match.
The first game is scheduled just two days after the anticipated Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Galle.
Team composition
Champions Trophy squad and Test series
Australia's preliminary Champions Trophy squad features nine players who are not part of the Test series.
This includes captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.
The Test series will see top-ranked Australia take on sixth-ranked Sri Lanka, with matches on January 29 and February 6 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.
However, Cummins's participation remains uncertain due to an ankle injury during the India Test series.
Arrival plans
Australia's ODI players to arrive in Sri Lanka
Australia's ODI players are likely to reach Sri Lanka near the second Test's start.
Their first Champions Trophy match is against England on February 22. They will next take on South Africa and Afghanistan on February 25 and 28, respectively.
The semi-finals and final of this tournament will be held in Dubai and Lahore, under a hybrid model as India won't be traveling to Pakistan.