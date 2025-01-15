What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, has created a new record in ODI cricket.

The team posted an astonishing 435/5 in the 3rd WODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Notably, India recorded their first 400-plus total in WODIs. India have also become the first Asian side to score over 400 in the format (women's).