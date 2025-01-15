India record their first 400-plus total in WODIs: Key stats
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, has created a new record in ODI cricket.
The team posted an astonishing 435/5 in the 3rd WODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.
Notably, India recorded their first 400-plus total in WODIs. India have also become the first Asian side to score over 400 in the format (women's).
Record-breaking innings
Mandhana and Rawal's centuries propel India past 400
Captain Mandhana led the charge with a record-breaking 10th WODI century off just 70 balls, marking the fastest by an Indian. She smacked an 80-ball 135 (12 fours and 7 sixes).
Pratika Rawal, Mandhana's opening partner, also contributed significantly with her first WODI century.
Rawal's impressive performance saw her score a substantial 154 runs off 129 balls, including 20 fours and a six.
She became only the second Indian opener, after Deepti Sharma, to score over 150 runs in WODIs.
Elite club
Ghosh's quickfire 59 helps India join elite club
Batting at number three, Richa Ghosh further boosted India's run tally with a quickfire 59 off just 42 balls. She hit 10 fours and a six. This took India past the 400-run mark.
The final score of 435/5 is the fourth-highest in WODI history, with New Zealand's 491/4 against Ireland in Dublin back in 2018 being the highest.
Historic achievement
India's highest-ever total in ODI history
Interestingly, the score of 435/5 is not just a record for the women's team but also the highest-ever total in ODI history, beating the men's team record of 418/5 against West Indies in Indore back in 2011.
Mandhana and Rawal's formidable opening partnership added a mammoth 233 runs to this historic total.
With her century, Mandhana now shares third place on the all-time list of most WODI tons with England's Tammy Beaumont.