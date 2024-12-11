Summarize Simplifying... In short Ashleigh Gardner led Australia to a victory over India in a recent WODI match, claiming her maiden fifer.

Ashleigh Gardner claims maiden WODI fifer as Australia maul India

By Rajdeep Saha 06:48 pm Dec 11, 202406:48 pm

What's the story Australia﻿'s women's cricket team completed a clean sweep in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India. Annabel Sutherland posted her career-best score of 110 runs off 95 balls. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with a fifty and a five-wicket haul as well. Australia got to 298/6 after 50 overs. India perished for 215. Gardner was sensational and took her maiden fifer in WODIs. Here are the stats.

Bowling

Gardner's 5/30 helps AUSW floor India

Gardner opened the floodgates for an India collapse. She was intrumental in dismissing centurion Smriti Mandhana in the 36th over. With Mandhana's departure, India suffered a collapse. She got the wicket of Deepti Sharma (0) in the same over. Minnu Mani and Saima Thakor were her next victims in the 40th over. Garnder then got the scalp of Arundhati Reddy to complete her fifer. She bowled 10 overs and clocked figures worth 1/30.

Information

Garnder is closing in on 100 WODI scalps

Gardner's fifer takes her to 96 WODI wickets. She averages 20.91 with the ball. As mentioned, she took her maiden fifer in WODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 matches versus India, she owns 19 scalps at 29.15.

Do you know?

4th Aussie bowler with a WODI fifer versus India

Gardner is now the 4th Aussie bowler with a WODI fifer against India. She joins the likes of Ellyse Perry (5/19 in 2012), Megan Schutt (5/19 in 2024), and CL Fitzpatrick (5/29 in 2006).

AUSW vs INDW

Gardner shines in Australia's win

Australia posted 298/6 in their 50 overs, riding on Sutherland's magnificent 110. Gardner, who came to bat at number six, smashed 50 runs from 56 balls. She added 96 runs alongside Sutherland before falling in the 34th over. Deepti Sharma dismissed Garnder. Tahlia McGrath's 56* contributed in Australia's score. For India, Reddy was superb with 4/26 from 10 overs. In response, India Women were once again flat with the bat. Barring Mandhana's ninth century, nobody else delivered.