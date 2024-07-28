Women's Asia Cup T20: Smriti Mandhana hammers 60 in final
Veteran opener Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat for India in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 final against Sri Lanka. She paced her knock to perfection and scored a brilliant 60 off just 47 balls, a knock laced with 10 boundaries. This was her second successive fifty as she made 55* in the semi-final against Bangladesh. Here are her stats.
Another fine hand from Mandhana
Batting first at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, India were off to a fine start as openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma (16) added 44 runs. The former did the bulk of the scoring. Mandhana, who brought up her fifty off 36 balls, also added 41 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues (29). Richa Ghosh's 30-run cameo meant India finished at 165/6.
Mandhana only behind Bates
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 141 matches (135 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,493 runs at 28.86. Her strike rate reads 122.51 as the tally now includes 26 fifties. Notably, only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,348) has more WT20I runs than her. Mandhana finishes the ongoing tourney with 173 runs at 57.67. The southpaw now boasts 1,388 runs at away venues at 30.17.
Second fifty versus SL
Meanwhile, this was Mandhana's second WT20I fifty against the Lankan team. With this knock, she has raced to 379 across 20 games against them at 22.29. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has taken her tally to 479 runs in the Women's Asia Cup T20 at 28.17.
Key numbers for Rodrigues and Ghosh
Besides Mandhana, Rodrigues and Ghosh also contributed to India's total. The former scored 29 off 16 balls with the help of three fours and a six. She finishes this competition with 77 runs (SR: 163.82). Meanwhile, Ghosh made 30 off just 14 balls, having smoked four fours and a six. The keeper-batter clobbered 100 runs this season, striking at a stellar 217.39.