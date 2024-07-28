In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's Asia Cup T20 final, Smriti Mandhana led India's batting with a 60-run knock.

She now ranks second in WT20I runs, only behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh also contributed significantly, scoring 29 and 30 runs respectively, helping India to a strong finish.

Smriti Mandhana made 60 runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20: Smriti Mandhana hammers 60 in final

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:51 pm Jul 28, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Veteran opener Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat for India in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 final against Sri Lanka. She paced her knock to perfection and scored a brilliant 60 off just 47 balls, a knock laced with 10 boundaries. This was her second successive fifty as she made 55* in the semi-final against Bangladesh. Here are her stats.

Knock

Another fine hand from Mandhana

Batting first at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, India were off to a fine start as openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma (16) added 44 runs. The former did the bulk of the scoring. Mandhana, who brought up her fifty off 36 balls, also added 41 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues (29). Richa Ghosh's 30-run cameo meant India finished at 165/6.

Stats

Mandhana only behind Bates

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 141 matches (135 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,493 runs at 28.86. Her strike rate reads 122.51 as the tally now includes 26 fifties. Notably, only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,348) has more WT20I runs than her. Mandhana finishes the ongoing tourney with 173 runs at 57.67. The southpaw now boasts 1,388 runs at away venues at 30.17.

Information

Second fifty versus SL

Meanwhile, this was Mandhana's second WT20I fifty against the Lankan team. With this knock, she has raced to 379 across 20 games against them at 22.29. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has taken her tally to 479 runs in the Women's Asia Cup T20 at 28.17.

Numbers

Key numbers for Rodrigues and Ghosh

Besides Mandhana, Rodrigues and Ghosh also contributed to India's total. The former scored 29 off 16 balls with the help of three fours and a six. She finishes this competition with 77 runs (SR: 163.82). Meanwhile, Ghosh made 30 off just 14 balls, having smoked four fours and a six. The keeper-batter clobbered 100 runs this season, striking at a stellar 217.39.