Paris Olympics, table tennis: Sharath Kamal bows out of singles
India's Sharath Kamal suffered a forgettable defeat to Slovenia's Deni Kozul in the table tennis men's singles Round of 64 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sharath, featuring in his fifth Olympic Games, had an early exit with a 2-4 (12-10, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12) defeat. Notably, India still eyes an Olympic medal in table tennis. Here are further details.
A look at match summary
Sharath was in commanding position after winning the match's first game 12-10. However, he lost momentum by conceded three consecutive games. Sharath made a comeback thereafter, winning the fifth game 11-8. The scoreline was 2-3 before Kozul claimed the sixth and final game. Successive errors corst the Indian paddler, which duly contributed to Kozul's win.
India eyes a medal in table tennis
India is fielding six athletes in table tennis across categories at the ongoing Paris Games. As mentioned, India eyes its maiden Olympic medal in the sport. This is also the first instance of India participating in the team table tennis events at the Olympics.