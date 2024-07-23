In short Simplifying... In short Tennis star Andy Murray holds a unique record as the only athlete with two singles gold medals in tennis, won at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

In 2012, he became the first British man to win the Olympic tennis singles gold since 1908, and in 2016, he was the first player to win a Grand Slam, the ATP World Tour Finals, the men's singles title at the Olympic Games, and a Masters 1000 title in a calendar year.

Andy Murray owns two Olympic gold medals

How has tennis star Andy Murray fared at Olympics?

By Parth Dhall 06:53 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has confirmed that he will retire from tennis after the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old British star took to social media on July 23 and made the major announcement. Murray, who is set to feature in his fourth Summer Olympic Games, is a two-time gold medalist. Here are his stats and records at the Games.

Only player with multiple Olympic singles gold medals

As mentioned, the Paris Olympics will mark Murray's fourth and final appearance at the Games. The two-time Wimbledon champion holds a unique record. He remains the only athlete with two singles gold medals in tennis, won at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He also holds the distinction of winning the Olympic gold at two different surfaces - grass court (2012) and hard court (2016).

First British man with this feat in a century

Murray lost a solitary set en route to the 2012 Olympics men's singles final. He claimed a straight-set win over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the gold medal match. Notably, Murray became the first British man to win the Olympic tennis singles gold medal since Josiah Ritchie in 1908. The Scot also claimed the mixed doubles silver in London. He played the doubles too.

Second back-to-back gold medal

Murray continued his exploits at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He entered the Games as the second seed. As mentioned, he became the first player (male or female) to secure multiple gold medals in the tennis singles events. The Scot defeated Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final that ran for over four hours.

Records galore for Murray in 2016

In 2016, Murray became the first player to win a Grand Slam, the ATP World Tour Finals, the men's singles title at the Olympic Games, and a Masters 1000 title in a calendar year.