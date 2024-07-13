In short Simplifying... In short Leander Paes made history in 1996 by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis, ending a 44-year individual medal drought for the country.

His bronze in the Atlanta Games remains India's only tennis medal at the Olympics.

His bronze in the Atlanta Games remains India's only tennis medal at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Great Britain leads the tally with over 40 Olympic tennis medals, followed by the United States with the most golds.

Leander Paes won India's Olympic medal in tennis in 1996 (Photo credit: X/@IndiaHistorypic)

Olympics: A look at India's medal haul in tennis

By Parth Dhall 04:55 pm Jul 13, 202404:55 pm

What's the story The 33rd Summer Olympics edition will be underway on July 26 in Paris. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. Notably, three Indians form the Indian tennis side - Sumit Nagal (singles) as well as Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji (men's doubles). Notably, India owns just one Olympic medal in the sport.

India's only Olympic medal in tennis

Legend Leander Paes claimed India's first Olympic medal in tennis, in the 1996 Atlanta Games. Paes reached the men's singles semi-finals, where veteran Andre Agassi defeated him 7-6(5), 6-3. The Indian then beat Brazil's Fernando Meligeni 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the bronze medal match. This remains India's only medal in tennis across singles and doubles events at the Olympics.

A historic medal for India in 1996

Paes also ended India's 44-year wait for an individual medal at Olympics. Before that event, India's last individual Olympic medalist was KD Jadhav (wrestling, 1952). Notably, Paes became the first Asian to win a medal in tennis at the Olympic Games.

Which country has won most Olympic medals in tennis?

Great Britain remains the only nation to have won over 40 medals in tennis at the Summer Olympics. Notably, only two countries have won more than 10 such gold medals, with the United States of America leading the tally (21).